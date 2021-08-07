Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $263.23 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.31.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

