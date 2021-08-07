TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Thomas J. Lynch Sells 100,000 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TEL opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $150.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

