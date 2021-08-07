DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Matthew Kalish Sells 96,154 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.