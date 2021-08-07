Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) a $26.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

