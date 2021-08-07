Brian Garner Purchases 2,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PROG stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in PROG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
