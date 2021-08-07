Brian Garner Purchases 2,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PROG stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in PROG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

