AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

AstroNova stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 922.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

