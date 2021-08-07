100,000 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNLU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

