Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

