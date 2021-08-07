BTIG Research Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $16.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

