ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Sells $21,040.60 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $21,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ON opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.