Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.02).

TSE:APS opened at C$3.57 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$9.40. The stock has a market cap of C$317.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 20.88 and a current ratio of 21.26.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$63,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,991.60.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

