Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells 20,700,000 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

