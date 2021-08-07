Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

