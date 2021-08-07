Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

