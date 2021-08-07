-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

VCNX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.