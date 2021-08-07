D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

