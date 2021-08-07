D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 170.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,686 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 186,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

