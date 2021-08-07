D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 8,339 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

