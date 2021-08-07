Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.