Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dycom's shares have significantly underperformed its industry so far this year. Nevertheless the company experienced broad-based improvement in the services performed in fiscal first quarter. Dycom’s business primarily benefits from increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband, given the proliferation of smart phones. However, the company has been witnessing the complexity of a large customer program. Its top five customers contributed 68.2% to total contract revenues during fiscal first quarter, which dropped 23% organically. This was due to the impact of a large customer program and lower revenues from other large customers. Also, adverse winter in many regions impacted results. Owing to the crisis, Dycom provided tepid expectation for the fiscal second quarter.”

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

