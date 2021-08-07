Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $48.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

