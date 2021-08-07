Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Buy

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.