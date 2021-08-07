The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of The First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $823.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.99. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

