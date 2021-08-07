Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,638,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

