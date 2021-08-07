Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.