Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

