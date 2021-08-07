Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 409,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

