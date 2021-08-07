AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.