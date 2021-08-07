AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
