D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $118.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

