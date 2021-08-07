Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

