Eaton Vance Management Makes New $61,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $228.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

