Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,180,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000.

VSS stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

