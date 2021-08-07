Eaton Vance Management Makes New $67,000 Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after buying an additional 445,470 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 515,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

