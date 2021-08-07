State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of IRBT opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

