Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at $1,602,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Argo Group International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

