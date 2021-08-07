Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 480 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.