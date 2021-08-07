Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

ZY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

