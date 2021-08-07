Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULCC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

