Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

VRCA opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

