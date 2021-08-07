Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

