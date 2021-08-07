trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

TRVG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.79.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

