Eaton Vance Management Buys New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $19,203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.50 and a 1 year high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.