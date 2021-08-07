Insider Selling: Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Sells $12,130.09 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $12,130.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.