Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TCMD opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

