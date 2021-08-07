U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.92 on Thursday. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,137 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.