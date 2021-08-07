SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $137.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.38% from the stock’s current price.

SWTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

SWTX stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

