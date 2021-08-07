Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 425 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR opened at $71.66 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,433.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,160 shares of company stock worth $26,724,787. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

