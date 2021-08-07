Morgan Stanley Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $97.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 773,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after buying an additional 121,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

