Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $205.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.