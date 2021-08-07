Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.95.

SVM stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 334,654 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

